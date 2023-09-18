IDF thwarts penetration from Gaza as border riots continue

Border crossing remains closed after Rosh Hashanah holiday as rioters bring back 'marches of return'

Gazan demonstrators returned to the border fence with Israel on Monday, with the Israel Defense Forces saying that hundreds of rioters gathered.

During the incident, the military said a number of explosives were detonated. Using riot control means, Israeli forces managed to disperse them without any wounded on the Israeli side.

This is the fourth consecutive day of riots returning to the border, with Israel launching an attack on a known Hamas post in retaliation on Friday.

On Sunday, at least five Palestinians were wounded as terrorist organizations in the enclave restarted "marches of return," with the explicit goal of entering Israeli territory.

Border crossings to and from Gaza remained closed as a result, after Israel shut them over the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish new year.