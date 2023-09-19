Gaza border riots intended to pressure Qatar for more aid money - report

The Hamas terrorist group de facto ruling in the Gaza Strip was reportedly dissatisfied with the amount allocated for the payment of civil servants' salaries

The Hamas terrorist group has not released Qatari aid to Gaza Strip officials, due to an ongoing dispute over the sum of money received, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

The de facto ruling party in Gaza was dissatisfied with the amount allocated for the payment of civil servants' salaries, as such Hamas has been reluctant to release the funds in order to pressure Qatar for more money.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Trucks seen at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main passage point for goods entering Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Qatari aid included a transfer of fuel directly to the Gaza power plant, which Qatar bought from an Israeli company and was delivered by Israel. The second part of the package was a sum of money paid directly to families stricken by poverty. It is now the third allocation, which was meant to pay the salaries of Hamas officials in Gaza, that has been held up.

In total, Hamas was receiving a monthly grant of around $30 million from Qatar. However, the terrorist group argued that it had no money left over to pay civil servants.

The problem arose because Hamas had agreed to a deal whereby Qatar buys Egyptian fuel for resale in the Gaza Strip, and the money collected from the sale of fuel would then be used to pay civil servants. Due to rising fuel and transport costs, it could no longer afford to pay them.

The terrorist group is now trying to put pressure on the Qataris to pay more money, a request reportedly rejected by the Gulf state. According to the Kan report, the riots on the Gaza Strip's northern border were intended to pressure Israel to request that Qatar accede to the Hamas demand, though the terror group has said it was due to "violations of the status quo at the Al-Aqsa mosque.”