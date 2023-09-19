The incident occurred near Khan Younis, and one of the injured Palestinians was reportedly in a serious condition

Amid a tense border escalation in the north, it was reported on Tuesday that an explosion in the Southern Gaza Strip resulted in two injured at a military post.

The explosion occurred near Khan Younis, and one of the injured Palestinians was reportedly in a serious condition.

Reports in Gaza said it was likely to be a work accident, due to the location of the incident, following other similar incidents.

A similar accident happened a day prior at a Palestinian Islamic Jihad site, resulting in six injured.

At the same time, there were fears that Hamas will allow or order rockets to be launched from the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing riots on the border with Israel, which resulted in the Israeli government closing its doors for a second day in a row.

This is a developing story...