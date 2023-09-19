Palestinian killed in Gaza border riot

The Gazan health ministry reported nine others injured as rioters breach security fence; no infiltration alert reported

A Palestinian man was reportedly killed on Tuesday in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Younis as Israeli forces cope with daily riots along the border fence.

The Gazan health ministry said nine others were wounded, with the fatality identified as 25-year-old Yousef Ramadan.

Palestinian reports said he was killed by Israeli gunfire, but the Israel Defense Forces said the incident is under investigation. Security sources indicated to Israeli media that it was possible he died from shrapnel after an explosive he was attempting to ignite backfired.

Gazan demonstrators set fire to tires, hurled explosives at the security fence, and even released incendiary balloons as the IDF employed riot dispersal means to push them back. The rioters made a breach in the fence, although the Israeli side reported no infiltration across the border.

Demonstrations have manifested along the Gaza-Israel border over the past week, with several wounded on the Palestinian side. Tuesday's fatality is the first death since the riots began last Friday. According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Hamas is using the protests to pressure Qatar to release much-needed funds earmarked for the Palestinian enclave.