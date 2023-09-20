Israel fighting in three arenas as tensions rise in West Bank and Gaza Strip

In recent clashes six Palestinians were killed, during heavy exchanges of fire and use of explosives, as well as riots at the Gaza borders

The Palestinian side of the Erez border crossing with Israel remained closed this week, though it was meant to open on Monday morning, following the end of the Jewish New Year holiday, and the effects are starting to be felt.

"Worker losses amount to over 1.5 million dollars daily. Inside the Gaza strip workers already face hardships. About 60 percent of them live under the poverty line and unemployment is more than 50 percent,” head of the main labor union in Gaza, Sam al Asmi, said in a statement.

Israel has used the closure as a way to put pressure on Hamas to end violent protests which returned to the Gaza border fence over the past three weeks, with hundreds of Palestinians approaching the fence on Tuesday afternoon, many throwing explosive devices at Israeli positions across the fence and using incendiary balloons.

Yousef Mohammed/Flash90 Masked Palestinians prepare a flammable object to be flown toward Israel, near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The latest riot on Tuesday resulted in one Palestinian being killed, but it is still unclear whether it was from a device which exploded in his hand or fire from the Israeli side. Hamas is choosing not to comment on the protests but was quick to blame Israel for its response to the violence.

"The ongoing closure of the crossings will inevitably intensify the strain on an already fragile humanitarian situation due to the Israeli siege. The occupation bears full responsibility for these actions,” Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, said in a statement.

Tensions have also flared up in the northern West Bank. During an unusual early evening operation in the Jenin refugee camp, a massive IDF force entered with the aim to arrest a wanted terrorist.

The Israeli security forces faced heavy fire from militants, and the IDF shot back at those militants and used a small explosive drone. As a result, four militants were killed but the wanted terrorist was able to escape.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Palestinians inspect the damage after last night raid of Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Another militant was killed overnight in an operation at the Akbat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho. In total it was three different arenas, six people killed, violent protests, terrorism, and a feeling that the situation is getting out of hand.