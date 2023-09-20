Israel's Shin Bet reveals it thwarted explosives smuggling into Gaza Strip

'The cynical exploitation of Hamas elements in the axis of the transfer of goods from the Gaza Strip directly harms the regular fabric of life of the residents'

Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency revealed on Wednesday that it had thwarted a smuggling attempt in the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

Explosives, including C4 material, had been stitched inside clothing bound for Gaza and was caught on September 4 by the Israeli Crossing Authority of the Defense Ministry.

"Following the discovery of the explosive material at the Kerem Shalom crossing, an in-depth investigation was carried out," the Shin Bet said in a statement.

"As part of the investigation of the incident, it emerged that the pallet was sent by a transportation company from the Gaza Strip called Alkadasia," it stated, adding the company "routinely transports goods from the Gaza Strip to the Kerem Shalom crossing."

The Shin Bet then identified several of the suspects involved in the smuggling ring, naming them as Mi Mansour from the Gaza Strip, Arafat Natsha from Hebron and Mohamed Abu Awad from Nablus. The later two were previously held as security prisoners and were released in a prisoner exchange deal.

Due to the suspects involved in transporting the cargo, the Israeli security agency said it indicated "the 'fingerprint' of the deportees to the 'West Bank headquarters' of Hamas."

"The cynical exploitation of Hamas elements in the axis of the transfer of goods from the Gaza Strip directly harms the regular fabric of life of the residents of the Gaza Strip and Israel," a Shin Bet official was quoted in the statement.

"Those citizens are the ones who pay the heavy and immediate price of the closure of the crossing, the economic damage involved and the worsening of the issuance of permits for future goods," the quote concluded.