Israel keeps crossing with the Gaza Strip closed amid tense clashes

The Erez border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip will remain closed, the Israeli authorities announced on Thursday, following tense clashes with rioting Palestinians.

The border has been closed since Friday, due to security precautions ahead of the Jewish New Year Holiday. It was meant to open on Monday morning, but remains shut due to the increased security risk.

"At the end of a security situation assessment that took place tonight, it was decided that the Erez crossing will remain closed today (Thursday) to the entry of Gazan workers into Israel," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"The decision was made in accordance with the instructions of the Minister of Defense and the [IDF] Chief of Staff," it added.

"The opening of the crossing will take place according to the assessment of the situation," the statement concluded.

The economic effects of the closing were being felt by Gazans, who enter Israel for work. The border and the riots taking place there, were reportedly being used by the Hamas terrorist organization (that de facto rules the Gaza Strip) as a means to pressure Qatar for more money.

But it was the Palestinian workers that were being harmed. "Worker losses amount to over 1.5 million dollars daily," head of the main labor union in Gaza, Sam al Asmi, said in a statement.