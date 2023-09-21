PA chief Abbas to UN: No peace in Middle East without 'legitimate rights' for Palestinians

Mahmoud Abbas makes a new appeal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call an international conference on creating a Palestinian state

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday told the United Nations General Assembly that there could be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution, sending a warning amid reports of Israel and Saudi Arabia progressing toward a normalization agreement.

"Those who think that peace can prevail in the Middle East without the Palestinian people enjoying their full, legitimate national rights would be mistaken," Abbas said.

The veteran leader made a new appeal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call an international conference on creating a Palestinian state.

The United States, historically the peace broker between the two sides, has all but given up on serious negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which has pushed forward controversial settlements in the West Bank.

A UN conference "may be the last opportunity to salvage the two-state solution and to prevent the situation from deteriorating more seriously and threatening the security and stability of our region and the entire world," Abbas suggested.

His address came a day after Netanyahu discussed Saudi normalization in a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the process was getting "closer every day."

Israel and the U.S. believe that Israeli relations with Saudi Arabia would be a game-changer for the Middle East, potentially marking the end of the greater Arab-Israeli conflict.