Incendiary balloons from Gaza spark blazes in Israel's south amid clashes

The IDF responds with strikes against Hamas terror positions being used during Palestinian riots at the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted three Hamas terrorist positions, in response to incendiary balloons which started at least two fires in southern Israel on Friday, according to a statement.

“An IDF UAV struck two military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, adjacent to the areas where a violent riot was taking place and from which incendiary balloons were launched, adjacent to the security border in the Gaza Strip,” a statement read.

“Moreover, an IDF tank struck an additional military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, located adjacent to the area from which, a short while ago, shots were fired at the security forces who were operating against the violent riot. No IDF injuries were reported,” it added.

According to Palestinian health sources, 28 Palestinians were wounded during the violent clashes on the border that had included attempts to use improvised explosive devices (IED) on Israeli positions.

Riots at the Gaza Strip border fence with Israel erupted in recent weeks, and incendiary balloons were added to their arsenal of attacks over the past few days for the first time in two years.

Firefighters from the Israeli Fire and Rescue Service and the Jewish National Fund were battling blazes in the Eshkol Regional Council that were started by the incendiary balloons. The fire and rescue services said that one of the fires had been extinguished, while the second was not yet under control.

Yousef Mohammed/Flash90 Masked Palestinians prepare a flammable object to be flown toward Israel, near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Jewish Power lawmaker, Almog Cohen, called on Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to take action in a statement released Friday afternoon, "I call on [Gallant] to react with an iron fist against these terrorists.”

"I will not allow the territories surrounding Gaza and the Negev to become a scorched earth, the backyard of the State of Israel. The law must be applied equally to Tel Aviv and to the Gaza border,” he asserted.