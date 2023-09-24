Dozens of explosive devices discovered during the operation; IDF soldier wounded by shrapnel hospitalized in moderate condition

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops carried out an anti-terrorist raid near the West Bank city of Tulkarem early on Sunday. During the operation a firefight began between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers, where two terrorists were killed.

The two were killed by gunshots to the head during the operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. The Palestinian health ministry identified the two as Osaid Abu Ali, 22, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash, 32.

Troops dismantled an "operational command center" inside a building in the camp and also uncovered a large number of explosive devices, the army said in a statement.

An IDF soldier was wounded by shrapnel and is hospitalized in moderate condition.

Israel's latest counterterrorism raid in the West Bank comes amid an escalation in security tensions, including near-daily riots on the Gaza border fence.