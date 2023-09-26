Israel opens Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza after weeks closed amid clashes

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the opening for goods and fuel into the Gaza Strip, but stated the Erez pedestrian crossing will remain closed

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Tuesday that the Kerem Shalom crossing will open for the transportation of goods and fuel to the Gaza Strip, but the Erez pedestrian crossing will remain closed.

“The decision to extend the closure of the Erez crossing came due to the continued demonstrations organized by Hamas near the eastern border of the Gaza Strip, which will prevent the entry of 15,000 Gazan workers to work in Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

Last Thursday, the Israeli authorities announced that the Erez border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip would remain closed, in light of the clashes. Palestinians had rioted near the border fence in what had termed a “rebel youth” event.

The crossings were closed the previous Friday, September 15, due to security precautions before the Jewish New Year holiday. It was scheduled to reopen the next Monday morning, but remained closed due to increased security risks.

“At the end of the assessment of the security situation conducted tonight, it was decided that the Erez Crossing will remain closed today,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement at the time.

After a 15 percent increase in warnings of attacks during the Jewish holidays, the Israeli police continue to be on extra alert, which will continue until after the Sukkot holiday week.

The Israeli police had announced, “Thousands of officers will be deployed in the city of Jerusalem, especially in the Old City, and in all leisure spots across the country.”