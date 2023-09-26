The Palestinian Authority reportedly focused on 'a mutual halt to unilateral measures' between itself and Israel in discussions with U.S. and Saudi officials

Senior Palestinian officials indicated a mutual end to unilateral actions was being condition for the Israel and Saudi Arabia normalization agreement, according to The Times of Israel.

“We need to see the unilateral steps stop in order to give a political horizon for a future between Israelis and Palestinians. Without one, there’s no telling what could happen tomorrow,” a Palestinian source told The Times of Israel.

The Israeli unilateral actions were described as settlement construction, military raids in the West Bank and settler violence against Palestinians. In return, the Palestinian Authority (PA) would abandon its pursuit against Israel in forums such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

The two Palestinian officials also said the pay-for-slay policy, in which the PA pays stipends to terrorists and the families of slain attackers, was discussed with the U.S. who pushed for it to be stopped.

“We are open-minded and prepared to negotiate all of the details, but nobody should instruct us how to deal with our internal issue,” one of the officials told Times of Israel.

The two Palestinian officials emphasized, “a mutual halt to unilateral measures is the main formula being stressed by Ramallah in its talks with Saudi and US officials,” however other proposals have been put forward.

Some of those proposals included Washington reopening its consulate in Jerusalem, U.S. backing for recognition of Palestinian statehood at the United Nations, scrapping congressional legislation characterizing the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as a terror organization, the transfer of West Bank territory, and the demolition of Israeli outposts.

“Saudi Arabia has agreed completely to our demands. They told us that they are not brokers between us and the Israelis; rather, they are our partners and that we (the Palestinians and the Saudis) are on the same side,” the source told The Times of Israel, however it was not clear if the demands referred to were the full set of proposals or the mutual halt of unilateral actions.