Israeli authorities announced Thursday morning that the Erez crossing will be opened, allowing thousands of workers to enter Israel from the Gaza Strip. According to Al-Sharq al-Awast, talks were taking place to end the current escalation altogether.

The Hamas terrorist organization, de facto ruling the Gaza enclave, has reportedly called for a pause of the violence until its next decision on Friday.

“Continuation of the civil measures will be possible in accordance with security assessments and with the preservation of stable security,” Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) added.

The crossing was closed amid heated escalation near the Israeli border fence with the Gaza Strip. The launching of incendiary balloons had resumed after two without any such incident.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to the increasingly violent riots, as well as the incendiary attacks on Israeli territory, with precision strikes on Hamas positions over the past few days.

"It is important to remind the terrorist elements in Gaza of the real balance of power relations between the Israeli army, Hamas, and its partners,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Wednesday night, during an official commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

Now, according to the Al-Sharq al-Awast report, senior Hamas officials were holding talks to end the violent clashes that have taken place over the past weeks.

Two days ago, Israel had sent a message through the UN envoy Tor Wennesland to the Hamas terrorist organization, stating that as soon as the violent protests at the border fence stop and the launching of incendiary balloons toward the Gaza Strip stops, the crossing will be opened again for the entry of workers.