Five Jews attacked with stones at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, two wounded

Israeli security forces secure the entrance to the Joseph's Tomb holy site near Nablus in the West Bank
Fve Jewish individuals who entered Joseph's Tomb in Nablus on Monday were subjected to a violent attack with stones.

Two of the visitors sustained minor injuries during the confrontation, according to a statement by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90
Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90View of the compound of Joseph's Tomb after being vandalized, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 10, 2022.

The victims were swiftly evacuated from the scene by Palestinian policemen, and they are scheduled to be transferred to the IDF at a nearby checkpoint.

Israeli civilians frequently visit Joseph's Tomb, which is situated within the West Bank's Area A, under Palestinian Authority control. 

These visits typically occur overnight and are coordinated with the Israeli military. However, the recent entrance was not coordinated, according to initial reports.

This is a developing story

