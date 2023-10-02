Five Jews attacked with stones at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, two wounded
Fve Jewish individuals who entered Joseph's Tomb in Nablus on Monday were subjected to a violent attack with stones.
Two of the visitors sustained minor injuries during the confrontation, according to a statement by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
The victims were swiftly evacuated from the scene by Palestinian policemen, and they are scheduled to be transferred to the IDF at a nearby checkpoint.
Israeli civilians frequently visit Joseph's Tomb, which is situated within the West Bank's Area A, under Palestinian Authority control.
These visits typically occur overnight and are coordinated with the Israeli military. However, the recent entrance was not coordinated, according to initial reports.
This is a developing story