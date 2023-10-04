Israeli 3-year-old girl wounded by Palestinian stone throwers in West Bank

Palestinians reportedly pelted stones at a car and bus from Israel that were travelling near Huwara, and a wounded girl was treated by IDF medics

An Israeli three-year-old girl was wounded on Wednesday, while traveling inside a car near the West Bank city of Huwara, by Palestinians throwing stones.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops nearby were able to treat the girl for minor wounds to her face and hand, and did not require further medical treatment at a hospital.

The incident reportedly took place as a car and bus from Israel were travelling near Huwara, and Palestinians started throwing stones. Both vehicles sustained damage according to Israeli media.