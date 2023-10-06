Israelis, Palestinians clash in Huwara after terror attack in flashpoint village

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says the West Bank corridor highway was closed to prevent further attacks and escalation, as well as adding reinforcements

Stones were thrown by both Israelis and Palestinians in Huwara on Thursday night, following a drive-by terror shooting attack at the West Bank flashpoint village, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"Reports were received regarding vandalism of the properties of Palestinian residents of the town by Israeli civilians," the IDF added in its statement.

IDF Spokesperson Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers stand guard in the West Bank village of Huwara.

During the latest clashes, a suspect threw a block at a vehicle and IDF soldiers responded with live fire, saying there was a direct hit. Israeli media reported that the Palestinian assailant was killed after attacking a military vehicle.

However, the Palestinian Authority (PA) Health Ministry claimed the 19-year-old was killed by Israeli settlers in the town of Huwara.

In response to the latest escalations in the flashpoint village, which has seen numerous shooting attacks in recent days, the IDF deployed reinforcements and decided to close the corridor highway from Thursday night and shops on the route, in order to prevent further attacks and escalation.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also summoned the security apparatus on Thursday night. The meeting was attended by the heads of the IDF, the Shin Bet internal security agency, as well as the commanders of special forces.

Netanyahu insisted that terrorist attacks in the West Bank “could no longer be tolerated."