Palestinian terrorists entered Israeli territory by land, destroying the Gaza Strip border security fence, by air on paragliders, and by sea on rubber boats

The Hamas terrorist organization claimed this Saturday morning that 53 Israelis, including soldiers, had been kidnapped in what has been called by both sides a war.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics updated that at least 40 Israelis had died by the Hamas multi-front attack. The hospitals in Israel reported that over 800 people are being treated in emergency rooms, ranging from light to very serious condition.

The head of Hamas's military wing, Muhammad Deif, declared an "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" by the Palestinian terror organizations operation, claiming to have "warned Israel in the past," though the multi-front attack came as a complete surprise.

"Al-Aqsa's fury exploded today and our military will make the enemy understand that their time is up. From today, security coordination will come to an end," the Hamas leader stated.

In response, the IDF declared a war situation, titling it "Operation Iron Swords."

"Over the past hour, massive rocket fire into Israel from Gaza has begun, and terrorists have entered Israeli territory in several areas. Residents of the south and center should stay close to protected areas, and in the Gaza Strip, within a protected zone," it said in an early statement.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "we are at war" and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed a national civil emergency be implemented by the end of the night, while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said “the Hamas [terrorist organization] has made a grave mistake."

At the same time, the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi assessed the situation and approved plans for the expansion of military activities. "Hamas is the ruler of the Gaza Strip, which is behind this attack, and it will bear the consequences and responsibility for events," the army head stated.

