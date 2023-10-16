20 of the terror suspects who were detained are believed to be active Hamas operatives

Israeli security forces carried out security operations overnight in multiple localities across the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of 40 wanted suspects, and the confiscation of weapons.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 20 of them were active members of Hamas.

In the village of Kalil, a wanted suspect allegedly associated with Hamas was arrested over promoting terrorism. The IDF confiscated hunting weapons, military equipment and ammunition cartridges from the suspect’s home.

Soldiers also discovered a printing house that produced Hamas terrorism incitement materials in the village of Beit Kahil. The security forces sealed the printing house.

"The wanted persons who were arrested and the means of warfare that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, there are no casualties to our forces,” said the IDF statement.

According to the IDF statement, a shot was fired and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the security forces in the village of Aqabat Jaber, to which they responded with live fire. The IDF reported one wounded.

In the Deheisha refugee camp, local Palestinians threw stones and shot fireworks at the troops, who returned fire.

Overnight between Saturday and Sunday, Israeli security forces arrested 49 terror suspects in a similar large-scale operation across the West Bank. In addition to seizing weapons and military equipment, the IDF also confiscated over 50,000 Israeli shekels in cash that was meant to be used to fund terror activity.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1713482147971887404 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Since the start of Israel's war against Hamas, 360 terror suspects have been arrested in the West Bank. 210 of the suspects are said to be associated with the Hamas terror organization.