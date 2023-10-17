An international need to differentiate between Hamas and Palestinians

A group purporting to be the de facto authorities of Gaza had stolen supplies of fuel and medical equipment from a UNRWA compound, according to a statement

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Hamas as not representing the people, as have many leaders, whether heads of state or in other functions of government, such as UK Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer.

“Hamas are not the Palestinian people, and the Palestinian people are not Hamas,” Starmer stated in parliament.

“Hamas do not wish to see peace in the Middle East,” the Labour leader stressed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1713972339568689237 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Yet, Hamas has been praised the world over, despite the Islamic group being designated as a terrorist organization by the UK, the EU, Canada, the United States, and others. Not only that, but different entities choose to support the terror group as the de facto authorities in the Gaza Strip, as winners of a popular Palestinian vote.

Sky News recently chose to broadcast a claim by Hamas, which it then had to issue a correction after expert analysis, since it was claimed that a convoy of civilians was attacked by an airstrike, when in fact it was an explosive on the ground, more likely planted by the terrorist group against its own Palestinian people.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1713950199876399310 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The terrorist organization also indirectly kills its own people by stealing vital supplies. The UN agency for Palestinian relief aid (UNRWA) released a statement that a group purporting to be Hamas had stolen vital fuel and medical equipment, compelling the staff to flee, but quickly deleted the statement, issuing a clarification that the supplies were moved to its “health partners.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1713927599028576530 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It doesn't seem enough for world leaders to verbally denounce Hamas. The terrorist organization must be condemned to the same fate of ISIS. The genocidal fanatics must be condemned to the same fate of the Nazis. On the streets and in the law books.

If supporters need an icon, it should not be the Hamas paragliders who brutally committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. An example of peace could be thousands of Palestinian workers who tried to build economic prosperity, through coexistence with their Jewish neighbors.

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP A Palestinian worker waits at the last station in Beit Hanun of the northern Gaza Strip, before reaching Israel through the Erez crossing to work, on February 23, 2022.

It seems, though, blue collar workers are less trendy than terrorists. And as long as Hamas represents the Palestinian people, it will be difficult to rebuild the hard-earned trust.