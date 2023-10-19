Israeli security forces crack down on Hamas terrorists, over 330 arrested

Israel Border Police, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the IDF have conducted counterterrorism operations throughout the West Bank since the war began

Israeli security forces conducted a “wide-scale counterterrorism activity” through the West Bank, arresting over 80 wanted suspects overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, 63 of whom belonged to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police are continuing to operate in the Nur Shams refugee camp, after arresting five wanted suspects.

A joint statement by the Israeli forces said 524 wanted suspects were arrested across the West Bank and Jordan Valley area since October 7, adding that "over 330 of them are operatives of Hamas,” and more than 50 weapons were confiscated.

In addition to the ongoing counterterrorism activity, following the surprise terrorist attack against Israel that led to a war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli security forces also demolished the residence of a Hamas terrorist in the town of Qibya.

The Hamas terrorist, Ahmed Yasin Jidan, had carried out a shooting attack in July, adjacent to Kedumim, and the IDF’s Staff Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir was killed. During the demolition on Thursday morning, suspects hurled rocks and the army responded with riot dispersal means.

A violent riot was also instigated in the town of Burdus, “by approximately 20 suspects, who hurled Molotov cocktails and other objects at the forces,” according to the IDF statement. The suspects then blocked routes with burning tires and trash cans. The soldiers responded with live fire, saying a “hit was identified.”