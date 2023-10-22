Hamas planned to use chemical weapons against Israeli civilians - report

The Palestinian terror group had also planned the extensive kidnapping of children, in addition to other horrors committed on the October 7 attack

Instructions for making a chemical weapon were found on the body of a Palestinian terrorist from the October 7 attack on Israel, led by the Hamas terror group, according to a classified diplomatic cable from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Axios revealed.

According to the cable, a USB device was found on a Hamas terrorist that was involved in the October 7 attack, containing instructions for the production of a "cyanide dispersal device,” which were traced back to a 2003 Al-Qaeda manual.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry's weapons of mass destruction non-proliferation department sent the classified cable on Thursday, under the title "Hamas's intention to use chemical weapons,” and instructed dozens of Israel’s embassies around the world to privately share the file with their host governments, but not to use it publicly.

"This discovery indicates that Hamas intended to use chemical warfare agents as part of its series of terrorist operations against the civilian population," the cable reportedly said, but Axios could not confirm if there was any serious threat for the use of a chemical weapon.

The Hamas leadership had planned their surprise attack down to the smallest detail, including the abduction of children, and was carried in an instructional manual given to the terrorists that infiltrated into Israel by land, sea and air.

A notebook left behind by the terrorists showed the details of the information Hamas provided its operatives, which the Atlantic discovered had contained plans of separating women and children from men, showing the terrorist group was "planning child abductions" and it was not an "in-the-moment" decision.