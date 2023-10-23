Security forces confiscate stolen Israeli license plates and uniforms in arrest raid

The IDF, Shin Bet, and the Israel Border Police apprehended 64 wanted persons throughout the West Bank, 37 belonging to Hamas

Israeli security forces apprehended 64 wanted persons throughout the West Bank, 37 belonging to Hamas, in a counterterrorism operation overnight Sunday to Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a joint operation with the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Border Police, also confiscated military equipment from suspects in the West Bank, including bullet proof vests, as well as Israeli military uniforms and license plates.

The joint statement by the Israeli security forces did not indicate what terror activity was being planned with the IDF uniforms and license plate that were confiscated.

In an extensive arrest operation in the Jalazone refugee camp, 15 wanted persons were arrested, about 10 of them Hamas operatives, according to an IDF statement. Weapon parts, ammunition, a knife, improvised explosive devices, military equipment and Hamas flags were located throughout the area.

“During the activity, suspects threw charges, stones and blocks from roofs at the forces who responded with crowd dispersal measures and live fire,” the statement said, adding that “injuries were detected.”

In addition, the IDF statement highlighted that three wanted men were arrested in the city of Bethlehem, which also led to clashes. Statement indicated that “injuries were detected.”

The IDF said in the statement that a total of more than 800 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank, 500 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas, since the beginning of the war.

