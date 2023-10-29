A warehouse in Deir al-Balah, used to store supplies from humanitarian convoys that began crossing into Gaza from Egypt, was one of the looted sites per UNRWA

The United Nations warned Sunday that "civil order" was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses, including from one site of supplies recently delivered with humanitarian convoys through Egypt’s Rafah crossing.

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege," the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA)'s Gaza chief Thomas White said in a statement.

"Thousands of people broke into several UNRWA warehouses and distribution centres in the middle and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene supplies," UNRWA explained.

(AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah) United Nations and Red Crescent workers prepare the aid for distribution to Palestinians at UNRWA warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip.

In the central town of Deir al-Balah, one of the looting sites was a warehouse used to store supplies from humanitarian convoys that began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on October 21, UNRWA added.

"Supplies on the market are running out while the humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip on trucks from Egypt is insufficient," White stated, in reference to 84 aid trucks that have crossed into Gaza from Egypt.

"The needs of the communities are immense, if only for basic survival, while the aid we receive is meagre and inconsistent," the UN official added.

An average of 500 trucks a day entered Gaza before the war. Hamas, however, has been stealing supplies before and after their October 7 attack, UN first aid kits were even carried by terrorists that infiltrated Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718549621146821099

Two weeks ago, UNRWA said Hamas authorities in Gaza stole fuel and medical supplies meant for refugees from its premises in Gaza City. The agency then deleted the X posts, saying the supplies were moved to its “health partners.”