Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara will meet his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts to discuss the release of his nationals held by Hamas in Gaza

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin dispatched his foreign minister for an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday, as part of international efforts to release at least 240 hostages abdicated by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara will meet the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister on Tuesday, and the Egyptian foreign minister on Wednesday, over the fate of 22 Thai hostages.

Parnpree will "discuss the situation of Thai nationals being held hostage as a result of the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Thailand's Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara arrives at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand.

At least 32 Thais have been killed in the conflict and 19 wounded, according to the ministry. In total, more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

So far, four hostages were released, two American citizens and two elderly Israeli women. In addition, an Israel Defense Forces successfully rescued Private Uri Megidish, who had been held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization since October 7.

"We are more like victims of the war," the Thai prime minister told reporters, before his own diplomatic trip to Laos on Monday. "We have been more affected because there are more workers from Thailand in Israel than from other countries."

Srettha stated the government would provide financial help for Thais wanting to return home from Israel, saying “the reason why Thais won't return to Thailand is because of money.”

"We are providing financial aid of 50,000 baht ($1,400) per person, including those who already returned," the prime minister informed reporters.