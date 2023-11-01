Hamas terrorist: We heard children inside and shot until we didn't hear a sound

Israel's Shin Bet internal security releases a video of a Nukhba terrorist recounting the events of the massacre and the mission to kill 'every person'

Israel's Shin Bet internal security released on Wednesday a video of a Hamas terrorist, from its Nukhba special forces, recounting the events of the October 7 massacre and the mission to kill 'whoever' on sight.

"The mission was simply to kill. We were not supposed to kidnap, only to kill. To kill every person we see and come back," the Hamas terrorist Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha told the Shin Bet.

"We moved in the first house. We checked it and there was nothing there. Hamzeh A-Zarad burned the exterior room, set it on fire. Then someone came out towards the garden in the back with a water hose - Abu Ahmed and Hamzeh saw him, shot at him and killed him," Abu Rusha recalled the actions of his Nukhba squad.

"We went to the second house. We fired at the windows and broke all the glass. We got to the house, checked it, we didn't find any people inside. I set fire to the bedroom. I set it on fire," he continued.

"We moved to the third house. There was a woman inside. Hamza killed her, he shot her. We didn't go into the house," the terrorist said.

"Afterwards, we entered a house that was near us, we entered through the window. We checked the house and heard the sounds of young children in the safe room. We shot at the safe room ... until we didn't hear noise anymore," Abu Rusha admitted.

When asked if killing children was logical in the Muslim religion, the Hamas terrorist also admitted, "no," adding "children are not involved."

Based on what he saw, the Hamas terrorist admitted there was no difference between what was done in the October 7 massacre and ISIS, concluding it was even worse.