IDF eliminates Mustafa Daloul, central Hamas commander in Gaza

Palestinian reports indicate deadly fighting took place in the West Bank at the same time as the ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday the elimination of Mustafa Daloul, a senior commander belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas, who took a central part in ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip.

Fighter jets were guided by military intelligence and the Shin Bet internal security agency in order to eliminate the terrorist leader, who had held several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip area.

In addition, the IDF said several other Hamas terrorists were killed as part of close cooperation between the ground forces and aerial support.

As part of the ground operations, the IDF also scanned the Beit Hanoun area for military equipment and intelligence materials, locating maps and media, as well as numerous weapons of various types.

Overnight there were more IDF strikes targeting terrorists and Hamas infrastructures, particularly anti-tank missile positions that had fired on Israeli soldiers.

At the same time, Israeli security forces were carrying out counterterrorism operations in the West Bank, reportedly resulting in at least nine deaths according to the Palestinian Authority (PA) Healthy Ministry.