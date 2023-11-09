IDF drone strike eliminates terror cell in Jenin in rare daytime operation

At least five Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, including a senior operative were killed in the IDF drone strike

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated a terror cell in Jenin on Thursday in rare daytime operation.

At least 8 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, including a senior operative, were killed in the IDF drone strike.

The operation was conducted in a rare daylight move by the IDF, which has regularly conducted overnight raids in the past year to combat growing terrorist operations in the city.

This is a developing story