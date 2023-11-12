Prominent judges lead appeal for release of hostages held by Hamas

The effort also calls for unequivocal condemnation of Hamas, as well as alleging war crimes committed against innocent civilians by the terrorist organization

Judges from around the world have joined together in an appeal to release the hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas. The humanitarian effort was led by retired Canadian Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella.

“We, retired judges from courts around the world, condemn the horrific actions of Hamas against innocent civilians,” the statement started, "We call for the full release of all the abductees without preconditions.”

“The crimes committed shock the conscience and shake the soul. Our collective humanity requires a complete condemnation of the actions of Hamas and a demand to immediately release the abductees,” it added.

Also calling for unequivocal condemnation of Hamas, as well as alleging war crimes committed against innocent civilians by the terrorist organization, the appeal was sent to the Center for Human Rights in Canada and the International Organization of Judges.

The International Organization of Judges responded to the appeal with a public statement that it condemns violence against innocent individuals, particularly children, women and elderly, and that the acts committed were opposed to international law and humanitarian principles, as quoted by Israeli Channel 12.

There have so far been over 183 retired Israeli judges who joined the appeal, among the signatories are presidents of the Supreme Court and Arab judges.

Some prominent signatories are retired Israeli Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, and even former South African Supreme Court Justice Richard Goldstone, who later drafted a negative opinion against Israel for the United Nations following Operation Cast Lead in 2009.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Former President of the Supreme Court Aharon Barak at the "Makor Rishon" conference at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.

Barak previously addressed the Red Cross President, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, demanding immediate action regarding the hostages held by Hamas. While speaking to the families of the abductees, the former Israeli chief justice said the October 7 massacres by Hamas brought back to him the terrible memory he experienced as a child in the Kovno Ghetto in 1944.