Survey finds majority in the West Bank justify the Oct 7 massacre

A survey conducted by Birzeit University lecturer Nader Said revealed that a majority of surveyed Palestinians in the West Bank support the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas, and an even wider majority have a positive view of the various terrorist factions.

After at least 1,200 people were brutally murdered and 240 taken hostage, including children and elderly, a survey showed that 68 percent in the West Bank completely justified the massacres and kidnapping. The number was lower in Gaza, with 47 percent.

Asked on their view of various entities, respondents answered overwhelmingly in support of the military wings of the terrorist organizations; Palestinian Islamic Jihad with 84 percent; al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades with 80 percent, and al-Qassam Brigades with the highest 89 percent, though Hamas received a lower 76 percent.

Political bodies, Arab press, the UN and other countries were much less supported. The governing Palestinian Authority was viewed positively by only 10 percent of respondents, the ruling party Fatah got a slightly higher 23 percent, and the UN received zero.

Russia was the positively viewed country with 40 percent support, followed by just 2 percent for the United States, and zero for Israel.

Asked about the worldwide demonstrations in support of Hamas, Gaza, and Palestinians in general, 78 percent responded that it indicated there was hope for humanity and 98 percent felt more proud to be Palestinian following the events.

Furthermore, 65 percent identified the war as being against all Palestinians, and 98 percent agreed that "We will neither forget nor forgive the aggression in Gaza.”

As such, 68 percent agreed that their support for a two-state solution decreased, and 80 percent were more determined for a Palestinian state. However, 90 percent responded that there is no chance of coexistence after the war.