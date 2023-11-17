Senior Hamas political bureau member Ahmed Bahar killed in IDF strike - report

The senior member of the terrorist organization was reportedly injured in an IDF strike and recently died of his wounds, he held senior political positions

Reports in Gaza on Friday announced that Israel eliminated Ahmed Bahar, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, as a result of an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike earlier this week.

The senior member of the terrorist organization was reportedly injured in the IDF strike, and recently died of his wounds. Hamas, however, has not officially confirmed the reports.

Behar, 76, served as head of the Shura Council of Hamas and previously as deputy speaker of the Palestinian Parliament. He was a father to 13 children.

This Palestinian report coincided with an update from IDF's Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, on Thursday night, who confirmed "significant" attacks on underground facilities in Gaza, including locations in which senior Hamas officials were hiding.

Although Hagari did not confirm who had been eliminated, he said that these facilities were severely damaged, and the terrorist organization Hamas was trying to hide the results of the attacks.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also stated, "We have completed taking over and clearing the western part of Gaza City and are now advancing to the next stage."