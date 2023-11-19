IDF raids homes of senior Hamas officials in Gaza’s most luxurious neighborhood

The residential civilian space was used to direct terrorist activity, including military posts and other government buildings in the Gaza Strip neighborhood

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday morning revealed footage of its operations in the Rimal area of the Gaza Strip, once considered the most luxurious neighborhood in Gaza, which was used by senior commanders of the terrorist organization Hamas.

A team of IDF paratroopers, in cooperation with armored and air support, fought in the Sheikh Ejalin and Rimal neighborhood, according to the latest statement. Terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hamas was found and destroyed, it added.

The ground forces located about 35 tunnel shafts, as well as many weapons. Numerous terrorists were eliminated in the area, according to the IDF statement.

The IDF soldiers also raided a military camp, used by the technical department in the military intelligence of Hamas. The statement highlighted that ammunition depots and seven rocket launchers were also located on site.

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismael Haniyeh, recently purchased one of the most sought after beachside areas in Gaza at $4 million for a 27,000 square foot plot, which is also near the Shati refugee camp where he grew up.