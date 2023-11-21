Former PM Ehud Barak ignites a storm of misinformation on Shifa hospital 'bunker'

The former defense minister and top general saying Israel built a basement area under Shifa, while controlling Gaza, had shocked even his interviewer

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak shocked the world when he told CNN that Israel built “bunkers” under Al-Shifa Hospital, causing the interviewer to ask for clarification whether the senior politician misspoke, and he doubled down.

“It is already known for many years that they have a bunker that was originally built by Israeli constructors underneath Shifa, now used as a command post by Hamas as a junction of tunnels, part of the [underground] system,” Barak told Christiane Amanpour, who was taken back by the answer.

“No, no, you know decades ago we were running the place. So we helped them. We helped them to build these bunkers in order to enable more space for the operation of the hospital within the very limited size of this compound,” the former prime minister, who also served as a defense minister, reiterated with the bunker term used by Amanpour.

(AP Photo/Jerome Delay) A crane lifts a concrete prefabricated building onto a flatbed truck at the Israeli Army Headquarters in Gaza City Tuesday Feb 22, 1994, during Ehud Barak's tenure as the IDF Chief of Staff.

In an in-depth feature on the construction history of Al-Shifa, the Israeli Ynet wrote in November 2023, as well as almost ten years ago in August 2014, that renovations led by Israel included an underground basement that was later taken over by the terrorist organization Hamas. It is unclear if Barak referred to this, or whether it was disclosure of other “bunkers.”

Barak’s repetition of the word bunker, instead of basement, along with the focus on the Israeli made structure rather than the “junction of tunnels” that were constructed later by the terrorist organization Hamas as part of its complex underground system, has led to many misinformed reports.

During the short interview, a distinction had not been made between the fortified basement structure like what is commonly built in Israeli-made hospitals as a protected area as opposed to the tunnels that were constructed by Hamas for terror and smuggling activities.

Israeli hospitals from the south to the north have used their reinforced basement areas in order to protect vulnerable patients due to the risk of indiscriminate rocket attacks, like Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, which had been hit during one of the numerous barrages launched toward Israel.