IDF operated in West Bank, reportedly eliminating 5 terrorists in a drone strike

During an overnight activity, an exchange of fire reportedly broke out and explosives were thrown at the Israeli security forces

Israeli security forces operated in the West Bank over night, between Tuesday and Wednesday, during which five Palestinian terrorists were eliminated by a drone strike, according to Ynet.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel Border Police, and the Shin Bet internal security agency had been operating to uncover explosive devices planted underneath or near the roads in the West Bank's Tulkarm refugee camp, according to the Israeli report.

During the overnight activity, an exchange of fire broke out and explosives were thrown at the Israeli security forces, resulting in the use of a drone to eliminate the threat.

"UAVs attacked terrorists from the air who had shot and threw explosives at our forces and endangered them," the IDF told Ynet in a statement.

"So far, a number of key terrorist operatives have been eliminated in the Tulkarm refugee camp," the statement added.

The statement concluded that wanted persons were also arrested and the Israeli security forces were still operating at the location on Wednesday morning.