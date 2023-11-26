Over $1 million seized from Hamas strongholds, residences in Gaza

Various currencies were found in terrorist spots in the Gaza Strip, including U.S. dollars and Israeli shekels, as well as Iraqi and Jordanian dinars

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) seized over $1 million in various currencies since the land entry into Gaza, according to a statement released Sunday from the Israeli Defense Ministry.

“The Loot Removal Unit of the Technology and Logistics Division of the IDF confiscated 5 million shekels, which were seized from the beginning of the ground entry into Gaza, among other things in Hamas strongholds and in the homes of wanted persons, where Hamas was active,” the statement explained.

Various currencies were located in the Hamas strongholds and residences in the Gaza Strip, including Iraqi and Jordanian dinars, as well as U.S. dollars. The money has since been transferred to the finance department of the Israeli Defense Ministry, and would be deposited in the state coffers, according to the statement.

Israel and many other countries have been cracking down on terror funding since the October 7 massacres led by Hamas, erupting into a war in Gaza.

In a massive operation across multiple regions on November 16, hundreds of German police officers executed searches on several associations suspected of supporting the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The United States and the United Kingdom have also taken on a “Coordinated Action Against Hamas Leaders and Financiers,” announced on November 14, and following previous efforts against the Palestinian terrorist organization.