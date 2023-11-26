Hamas confirms Northern Brigade head al-Ghandour, other commanders killed

Ayman Siam, the head of the rocket-firing units; Wail Rajab, deputy commander of the northern division; and Rafaat Salman, another top commander were the others

The terrorist organization Hamas announced on Sunday the deaths of four commanders, particularly the head of its Northern Gaza Brigade, before the ceasefire that went into effect on Friday morning.

The Northern Gaza Brigade commander, Ahmed al-Ghandour, was also a member of the Hamas Military Council. The terrorist organization had denied previous reports of his death, as well as the assassinations of other senior leaders.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet internal security agency responded with a joint statement, highlighting that al-Ghandour was one of the leaders in planning and executing the October 7 massacres led by Hamas.

“He was responsible for coordinating and managing all the terrorist activities of the terrorist organization Hamas in the northern area of ​​the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stressed that al-Ghandour was also responsible for rocket firings toward Israel and numerous terror attacks.

The Israeli security forces also clarified that there had been five senior Hamas commanders killed in said operation, which took place before the ceasefire began, in contrast to the Palestinian count.

Hamas had also confirmed the death of Ayman Siam, presented as the head of the rocket-firing units; Wail Rajab, deputy commander of the northern division; and Rafaat Salman, another top commander in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF added more details about each of the four mentioned commanders, such as Salman having taken part in the planning of paragliding infiltrators on October 7, who came from his Gaza City Brigade. The statement added that another senior Hamas commander for the West Bank area, Farsen Khalifa, was eliminated in the strike that killed al-Ghandour and Siam.

"We pledge to continue on their path and may their blood be a light for the fighters and a fire for the conquerors. This is a jihad of victory or martyrdom,” the Hamas statement concluded.