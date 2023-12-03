Israeli security forces arrest suspects from shooting attack on highway

The Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Border Police, and the Shin Bet also confiscated weapons suspected to have been used by terrorists in the Highway 5 attack

Israeli security forces arrested suspects from a highway shooting attack on November 19, luckily only material damage to vehicles had been caused and there were no casualties.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Border Police released a join statement on Sunday, saying additional members of the terrorist group had been arrested.

On November 19, a number of terrorists carried out a shooting attack on Israeli vehicles on Highway 5 in the West Bank. As a result of the shooting, several vehicles were hit. In addition, several other vehicles were damaged by improvised spikes placed on the road.

Immediately after the attack, the Israeli security forces located the terrorists that carried out the attack, arresting the suspects as for their involvement in the attack based on intelligence gathered by the Shin Bet.

In the latest counter-terrorism operation, the Israeli security forces also confiscated weapons suspected to have been used by the terrorists in the attack, cartridges and military equipment.

The joint statement declared the Israeli security forces would continue investigating the attack in order to thwart further terror activities.