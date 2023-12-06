IDF hits 250 targets in Gaza over past day, including terror infrastructure near schools

The Israeli troops troops located and destroyed weapon depots, underground shafts, explosive charges and other infrastructure belonging to Hamas and PIJ

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit about 250 targets in the Gaza Strip over the past, with airstrikes, according to an official statement on Wednesday morning.

Activities over the past day included ground troops locating and destroying weapon depots, underground shafts, explosive charges and other terrorist infrastructures, according to the statement.

Following rockets that hit several locations in central Israel on Tuesday, the IDF said fighter jets destroyed the launch sites in Gaza, adding that terrorists from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) were killed in the strikes.

Furthermore, an armed terrorist squad operating near a school in the northern Gaza Strip was eliminated. In addition, an underground shaft and other terrorist infrastructures were located in the area of ​​the school.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732283127303651468 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Weapons and ammunition were found in another school in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF statement concluded.

Over the past day, about six IDF troops fell in battle, mostly from Armored Brigades. Sergeant First Class (res.) Yehonatan Malka was named on Wednesday morning as of the fallen soldiers.