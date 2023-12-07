Hamas uses and 'still using' sexual violence as a weapon, says White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby states 'it is a sick truth' the Hamas terrorist group uses 'sexual violence as a weapon and a tool'

The White House’s National Security Council Spokesman, John Kirby, stated on Wednesday evening that Hamas uses and were "still using” sexual violence as a weapon, reiterating previous statements by the administration, including by U.S. President Joe Biden himself.

"It is a sick truth of this particular group that they use sexual violence as a weapon and a tool," Kirby responded to a question by the press about information about women still being held hostage inside Gaza by Hamas.

"That's a matter of record, particularly since on the seventh of October and since listening to some of the hostages that have been released,” the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson reiterated.

"So sadly, I think it's safe to assume that they're still using sexual violence as a weapon, but I can't speak to specific cases," Kirby stated.

Kirby had earlier spoken of the calls for a ceasefire, at a time when the UN Secretary-General António Guterres who invoked a rarely used provision to force the international agency’s Security Council to discuss the matter immediately.

“I’ll just tell you that we do not support a ceasefire at this time. And I think it’s important that we talk a little bit about what we mean. When we talk about a permanent ceasefire, that is a step that you take in advance of ending a conflict,” Kirby said.

“Both sides lay down their arms, and it’s a sign that we’re going to get into some sort of negotiations to end the conflict,” he continued to explain.

“We don’t support a permanent ceasefire at this time – a ceasefire that would benefit Hamas, allow them time to refit, resource, retrain, and regroup for additional attacks on the Israeli people,” the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson reiterated. “It also would pretty much validate what they did on the 7th of October.”

“We do support continued humanitarian pauses, which are localized, specifically designed for certain purposes, such as the one we had in place for a week, which allowed aid in, hostages to get out, and are tailored to meet those kinds of purposes,” Kirby added.

“So we do support additional humanitarian pauses, and as I said earlier, we’re going to keep working with our partners to see if we can get – to get that humanitarian pause back in place,” he concluded.