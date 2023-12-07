An elderly woman criticized Hamas on an Al Jazeera broadcast, saying ‘all the aid goes underground’ while another insulted Yahya Sinwar on local radio

In a rare public display of anger, residents of Gaza are daring to appear on local media and openly condemn Hamas.

The IDF spokesman in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, took to X to share two recent examples of Gazans criticizing the terrorist organization that rules the enclave, blaming it for the dire humanitarian situation.

In one clip, an elderly woman who had been evacuated to southern Gaza was asked by an Al-Jazeera correspondent to describe the humanitarian situation. Her response shocked the journalist, as she explained that the food and aid entering the Strip is not reaching the residents at all, but rather going straight into the hands of Hamas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732655366087815628 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“All the aid goes underground,” she exclaimed. "A lot of aid comes in, but it doesn't reach the people." The reporter tried to correct her, saying that Hamas reports very little aid has entered the enclave and it was immediately distributed to the residents. In response, the woman waved her hand, signaling "no."

"All the aid goes to them, to their houses, they take it. They also shot me, and did whatever they wanted to me,” she claimed.

On Wednesday, Adraee also published a clip from an interview on Palestinian Radio Elam, which broadcasts from the West Bank, with a resident of Gaza. The resident insulted Yahya Sinwar on air, blaming the Hamas military chief for inflicting the war and subsequent disaster on Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732469557539877197 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I have a message for the Hamas government - go to hell.” The interviewee, journalist Muhammad Mansour, proclaimed, "Allah will curse you. And Sinwar, you are a son of a dog. Allah will take revenge on you for the destruction you brought upon us."

The broadcaster in the studio appeared visibly shocked by the answer, and the reporter in Gaza tried to soften the resident, but he continued by calling on the Hamas leaders to release the rest of the Israeli abductees. "We were deported from Gaza City to Khan Yunis, and from Khan Yunis to Rafah. They separated us from our children, women and families. Release these abductees already!" he raged. "Sinwar, Deif and the disgraces who are with them and hiding underground — Yahya Sinwar, we don't even have water."

Last week, the Palestinian Red Crescent organization reported that during the week-long ceasefire, more than a thousand trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip. Videos have shown a chaotic and sometimes violent distribution of the aid among residents.

On Wednesday night, the Israeli security cabinet approved a “minimal” increase in the entry of fuel supplies to Gaza, facing U.S. pressure to prevent a complete collapse of the civilian infrastructure and avoid a humanitarian crisis in the Hamas-run enclave.