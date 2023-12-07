French-Saudi vision includes coalition against Hamas, amnesty for its leaders - report

The day after the war in Gaza, reportedly would have a transitional council of the main Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad

French President Emmanuel Macron is working towards a conference for the "Alliance against Hamas” on Wednesday in Paris, according to a report published by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar Al-Khamis.

According to the report, the coalition against Hamas is based on a French-Saudi vision and the conference next week will host allied Western nations, in a step that would be in line with Macron’s statements during a solidarity visit to Israel.

Informed sources revealed to Al-Akhbar Al-Khamis that Paris and Riyadh are working to "crystallize a common vision to end the war that is accepted by all interested and influential parties.”

According to which, the Saudis presented the guiding principles as "meeting key demands for the Palestinians, such as a ceasefire, the release of detainees in Israeli prisons, the introduction of humanitarian aid to the needy groups according to priority, and the provision of space for the treatment of the wounded and the provision of medical services and the return of vital public services, and the initiation of reconstruction plans."

Furthermore, the guidelines takes into account "the demands of the Israeli side," described as "the military and security leaders of Hamas surrendering, the release of Israeli hostages, and the prevention of Gaza being militarized again, as well as imposing a local rule and an authority with which an understanding can be reached."

The vision is based on a third country taking in the Hamas terrorist leaders after their removal from the Gaza Strip, and providing guarantees for their amnesty.

The joint vision reportedly includes several proposals for the day after, among them are “establishing Arab peacekeeping forces under the umbrella of the United Nations to manage the Gaza Strip in the post-war period.

AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 © Yahya Sinwar, right, the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, sits with the Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh, center, as they meet the Head of the Central Elections Commission, Hanna Nasser, in Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel were also brought up as pressuring “to achieve peace between the Palestinians and Israelis and ensure international consensus on it, and calling for a peace conference to be held in Saudi Arabia.”

Finally, the joint French-Saudi vision saw no problem “considering the formation of a joint transitional council between the political wings of the Fatah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad that would manage a four-year transitional phase, during which preparations would be made for presidential and parliamentary elections.”