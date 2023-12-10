Israel security forces arrest 21 wanted persons in West Bank raid

In addition to the arrests, the IDF counterterrorism operation found weapons and explosives, as well as military equipment and illegal vehicles

Israeli security forces operated in the West Bank overnight between Saturday and Sunday, arresting several suspects, confiscating weapons and explosives, as well as military equipment and illegal vehicles.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police conducted the operation, in which 21 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank.

In the West Bank city of Tubas, the counterterrorism operation led to the arrest of 14 wanted persons and confiscation of several weapons, including four shotguns, a Carlo-type rifle, ammunition and three explosive charges.

In the city of Hebron, military equipment, including a gun and weapon parts were confiscated, likewise in the city of Nablus and the Qalandiya camp.

"Gas grenades, military equipment and a number of explosives were found in the village of Burka and were destroyed," according to the IDF statement.

The statement concluded that approximately 2,200 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, about 1,180 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas, since the war began in Gaza.