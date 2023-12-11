Caught on camera: Hamas terrorists steal humanitarian aid, beat civilians

Earlier in the day, the IDF said it found Hamas was using UNRWA-labeled bags to hide explosive devices, AK-47 rifles and an RPG

Hamas terrorists were caught stealing humanitarian aid then beating the civilians from whom the supplies were stolen, in footage captured by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and released on Monday morning.

The video evidence is just the latest showing the terrorist organization Hamas exploiting the civilian population in Gaza, whether by firing from civilian locations as the IDF has repeatedly shown, or using the humanitarian aid in various nefarious uses, such as storing weapons within UNRWA-labeled bags.

"The IDF is continuing its efforts to enable humanitarian aid - including food, water, shelter supplies and medical equipment - to reach civilians in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the war, tens of thousands of tons of aid designated for international humanitarian organizations have entered Gaza," the Israeli military said in a statement.

"In footage captured by the IDF Border Defense Corps in Shejaiya, Hamas members are seen forcibly taking humanitarian aid from civilians, loading it onto a Hamas vehicle, beating civilians, and then driving to a Hamas-run site," the statement described the events.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734120838008336492

"This is a further example of Hamas' exploitation of the people of Gaza and humanitarian aid for its terrorist agenda," the latest statement concluded.

This follows a report earlier on Monday that explosive devices, AK-47 rifles and an RPG were hidden in UNRWA-labeled bags in a civilian residential building, as well as long-distance rockets being found near a school.