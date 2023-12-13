IDF: 4 soldiers lightly wounded during 30+ hours-long operation in Jenin

The Israeli security forces searched over 400 buildings and questioned hundreds of suspects in the Jenin area of the West Bank, and the operation continues

In a counterterrorism operation that lasted over 30 hours so far, the Israeli security forces searched over 400 buildings and questioned hundreds of suspects in the Jenin area of the West Bank, and four soldiers lightly wounded, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the four soldiers were wounded by shrapnel as a result of controlled explosions and from friendly fire.They were evacuated for treatment in a hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police conducted the operation, in which terrorist infrastructure and explosive charges were located and destroyed, as well as weapons being confiscated.

Just overnight, between Tuesday and Wednesday, 17 wanted terrorist operatives were arrested and seven of whom were associated with Hamas. About 30 weapons, a lot of ammunition, military equipment and many weapon parts were confiscated.

IDF Spokesperson Explosive charges located in the West Bank.

“In addition, six explosives manufacturing laboratories, a number of underground shafts located in the camp area, four observation posts and many explosives found during searches were destroyed,” the security forces said in a joint statement, adding that the operation is ongoing.

According to the statement, the forces also operated in other areas, including in the El Amri refugee, and the village of Beit Iba, where weapons were found. A wanted man was arrested in Kfar Rahima village, where a gun and terror funds were found.

In the West Bank city of Hebron, four wanted persons were arrested. In the city of Qalqilya, a suspect threw a bomb at Israeli security forces who responded with live fire. In the village of Turmusaiya, over 40 illegal vehicles were confiscated.