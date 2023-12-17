IDF seizes Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s vacation home, key positions in southern Gaza

The Israeli military also raided and gained control of the Khan Yunis Brigade headquarters, and the city's central square in the southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) broke through to Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, taking control of central positions and infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hamas, including its leader’s vacation house in the area, as well as other senior officials, according to an announcement on Sunday.

According to the announcement, the IDF’s 7th Brigade are still fighting in the area. Some of their achievements include raiding the Khan Yunis Brigade headquarters and controlling the central square of the city.

The IDF also raided underground infrastructures in the area, exposing about 30 tunnel shafts. In addition, numerous anti-tank positions and observation posts were destroyed in the area.

During battles over the last week, many terrorists were eliminated, heavy weapons were found and confiscated, as well as equipment containing operational intelligence such as phones, computers and various documents.

Other raids had been on the "Deir al-Balah" battalion outpost of Hamas, where a trove of intelligence equipment and military training books were found. The apartment of a terrorist in Nukhba had housed weapons, including naval equipment and other means of warfare.

Hamas has cynically used civilians, their homes and civilian infrastructure as human shields. The IDF announced earlier on Sunday another example of a residential home being used to hide an operational terror tunnel, within a child’s bedroom and covered by a baby crib.