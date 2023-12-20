Despite 7 assassination attempts, intel reveals Hamas commander in good health

Sources tell i24NEWS that Israeli intelligence already knew the health condition of Hamas’s Izzedin al-Qassam Brigades commander, Mohammed Deif

Israeli intelligence sources involved in the matter of Hamas leader Mohammed Deif informed i24NEWs that “whoever needed to know about him knew his health condition,” following discoveries of videos that showed his surprisingly good health.

As part of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground operation in the Gaza Strip, recent videos of the notorious Hamas leader were discovered, which Israeli media portrayed as surprising both the public and the intelligence community, due to multiple assassination attempts that reportedly inflicted Deif with debilitating wounds.

However, the Israeli intelligence sources told i24NEWS that the IDF and its military intelligence unit were not surprised at all by the latest findings, stating that the report was inaccurate and a sensationalized media piece.

The commander of Hamas’s Izzedin al-Qassam Brigades was described by the Israeli media as debilitated to the point of having nursing care, of only being able to get around by ambulance, handicapped in various motor functions and requiring a wheelchair. Accordingly, the new revelation was meant to have come as a surprise.

In one video, Deif was described as walking on his own two feet with a slight limp, rather than a wheelchair. In another, he was sitting upright in another location, all of which caused initial surprise that after seven assassination attempts, many of which wounded the man, he appeared on the surface to be without any hindrance.

The last attempts were reportedly in 2021, during the last prolonged conflict in the Gaza Strip. Deif has been considered one of the most wanted Palestinian terrorists since the 1990s. Moreso since October 7, as a central figure that planned the massacres in southern Israel.