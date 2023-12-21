Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi says the fundamental change must include educating Palestinians toward tolerance, not incitement to violence

Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi outlined the Israeli efforts in Gaza, as well as guiding principles for the day after the war and some of the challenges with a Palestinian Authority (PA) led governance, in an Arabic language op-ed written for the London-based Saudi-owned Elaph online newspaper.

Hanegbi first highlighted the need to dispel the “lies and fake news” fed to Arab citizens across the world, “over and over again,” saying “What regrets us even more is that even if we took each of you to see with your own eyes what Hamas did in Gaza, many of you would still believe that the “Zionist enemy” is lying.”

The senior official went on to describe Israel’s efforts to avoid civilian casualties and humanitarian efforts to aid the population in Gaza, “Unlike Hamas, which spent many years building tunnels instead of shelters for its citizens, and even placed responsibility for the fate of Gazan civilians on the United Nations.”

“Hundreds of millions of dollars have reached Gaza, but not to the people who need it. Rather, they invested in the industry of terrorism and death,” Hanegbi explained, promising “We are committed not only to liberating the citizens of Israel from fear and terrorism, but to ensuring that the two million Palestinians in Gaza will look to the future with great hope.”

He described the rebuilding as “together with the civilian and moderate forces in the Palestinian arena, the people of Gaza, and with our partners in the international community,” noting “a combination of regional and international forces will be needed.”

“This will require a moderate Palestinian governing body that enjoys broad popular support and legitimacy,” he stated, expressing the challenges that face the PA that require “a fundamental reform of the Palestinian Authority - which will focus on recognizing its duty to educate the younger generation in Gaza and Ramallah and Jenin and Jericho - on the values ​​of moderation and tolerance - without inciting violence against Israel."

“In its current form, the Authority finds it difficult to do this,” he concluded, “it will require a great effort and assistance from the international community as well as from the countries of the region, and we are ready for this effort.”