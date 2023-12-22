Hamas spent over a million dollars on concrete, reinforced doors in Khan Yunis

A report dealing with the financial expenses for 2022 of the Khan Yunis Brigade was found, it was addressed to the regional commander in Hamas

A document detailing Hamas expenditure on concrete and doors was found during Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations in the Khan Yunis area of the southern Gaza Strip, exposing a glimpse into the cynical use of funds for terror tunnels.

During the activity of the IDF in the area, a report dealing with the financial expenses for 2022 of the Khan Yunis Brigade was found. The document was addressed to the regional commander in the terrorist organization Hamas and detailed the amount paid for the production of doors and concrete to a total of $1,003,990.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF situational update on Friday morning also included details of several battles in the Gaza Strip, as well as the wide-range of weapons and explosives found in various locations, including schools.

In the Jahar a Dik area, a munitions warehouse containing many weapons was located. During activity in the area, long-range rocket launchers which had recently carried out attacks toward Israeli territory were located.

In the heart of Khan Yunis, many weapons were located in residences. The findings included military uniforms, explosive charges, weapons, ammunition and combat equipment.

Based on intelligence guidance, raids were carried out on buildings within a school compound on the outskirts of Shati in northern Gaza. Operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas had used the location and outfitted it with munitions, guns and maps.

In the south of Gaza City a large amount of weapons, including guns, mortars and explosives, were located in a house next to a kindergarten. Nearby, a terrorist positioned an RPG on the windowsill, a ready-to-use rocket launcher was also in the vicinity.