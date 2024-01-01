Hamas commander who led Nukhba forces on Oct. 7 eliminated in IDF airstrike

Adel Mesmah was a field commander during the massacres in southern Israel, having sent terrorists to various Kibbutzim, including Be'eri

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday morning that an airstrike had eliminated a senior Nukhba company commander, Adel Mesmah, who was responsible for leading Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack.

Mesmah was described as a field commander, leading Nukhba forces during the infiltration into southern Israel, sending Hamas terrorists to various Kibbutzim, including some of the worst hit communities, such as Be'eri.

In addition, the Nukhba leader had gone on to command terrorists forces during battles in the Gaza Strip, until his eventual elimination by an IDF jet guided by precise intelligence.

Furthermore, the IDF announced that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) infrastructure were hit over the past day, including command and control centers in the Shejaiya area of northern Gaza. During one of the operations, many weapons being used by the terrorist organizations were located in the area of a mosque.

IDF Spokesperson

"During the activity, a terrorist squad launched a mortar bomb at the fighters and tried to hit them. An Air Force aircraft detected the launch and, under the direction of the 99th Division forces, destroyed the launch position and eliminated the terrorists," the IDF statement described one of the intense battles.

"During the night, the naval forces attacked targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip," the statement concluded.