IDF eliminates 4 terrorists overnight in West Bank, soldier wounded

The IDF spokesperson reported a successful counter-terrorism operation overnight in the Kfar Azon region of the West Bank led by the Ephraim Brigade, where IDF reserve fighters confronted a group of armed terrorists.

During the operation by the 8211 Reserve Battalion, the terrorists engaged IDF forces with gunfire and explosives. Responding to the threat, IDF fighters identified the terrorists' location and engaged in an exchange of fire, resulting in the elimination of the four armed terrorists.

Additionally, three "Carlo" type weapons were seized from the terrorists following the confrontation.

An IDF reserve officer sustained moderate injuries during the firefight and was promptly evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, where he is in moderate condition.

In another operation aimed at locating weapons in Kalkilia, reservists were targeted by a terrorist who fired upon them. However, there were no casualties among the IDF forces. The IDF successfully neutralized the attacker and confiscated the weapon used.

IDF Spokesperson

Furthermore, joint efforts by IDF, Shin Bet, and MGB personnel led to the arrest of seven wanted individuals across the West Bank. The arrested suspects and confiscated weapons have been handed over to the security forces for further processing.

Since the beginning of the conflict, over 2,550 wanted individuals have been apprehended across the Judea and Samaria Division and the Bekaa and Valleys Division.

Approximately 1,300 of the detainees are associated with the Hamas terrorist organization.