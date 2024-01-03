U.S. rebukes call for mass displacement of Gazans by Israel's far-right ministers

The American State Department says 'Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future'

The United Stated called out contentious comments by Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, after the far-right officials advocated for a mass migration from Gaza that would leave only a fraction of the enclave's current population.

"The United States rejects the inflammatory and irresponsible statements from Israeli Ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir. There should be no mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a tweet, accompanied by a longer statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742282740085424163 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the Government of Israel, including by the Prime Minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government," Miller said in the statement, adding the rhetoric "should stop immediately."

"We have been clear, consistent, and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel. That is the future we seek," the U.S. official concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742331304413212858 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The rebuke was reiterated by the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, as well as by her French counterpart Nicolas de Rivière, whose country recently assumed the Security Council presidency, who also spoke to reporters about Israel defending itself against claims of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Ben-Gvir doubled down on his rhetoric in a subsequent post to X, explaining that the mass migration of Gazans would provide safety to the southern Israeli communities and cities that border Gaza, that have been displaced since the October 7 attack led by the terrorist organization Hamas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742291293307310186 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Really appreciate the United States of America but with all due respect we are not another star on the American flag. The United States is our best friend, but first of all we will do what is best for the State of Israel: the migration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the residents of the Gaza envelope to return home and live in security and protect the IDF soldiers," the Israeli national security minister tweeted.